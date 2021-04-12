Weather Lab: Nikiski Middle-High School students learn why clouds have different shapes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The 6th-grade earth science classes at Nikiski Middle-High School just kicked off a month of learning about weather and climate. They can already identify different types of clouds, but in this week’s Weather Lab, Meteorologist Melissa Frey showed them what it takes to forecast how the clouds will change, and where they’re headed.

Melissa also answer’s the Question of the Week: “Why do clouds have different shapes?”. Watch the video above for the full explanation of why some clouds are puffy or smooth, thin or thick, and dark or light.

