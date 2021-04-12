Winter storm moves through, warmer temperatures return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The large storm hitting western Alaska will continue to bring snow and blowing snow to the region through Monday morning. The storm will continue to push into the Interior at least through Monday night. Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for much of the west and Interior.

Southeast will start to feel the impact of this storm starting Sunday night. The storm will bring heavy snow to some areas, including Yakutat which could see 6 to 12 inches of snow and Juneau which could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. The snow will turn to rain on Monday though the timing isn’t well defined yet.

Anchorage and Southcentral will see some clouds through the next few days. Another storm moves into the North Gulf Coast on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This will bring another round of rain and snow to the the coastal areas of Southcentral including Seward, Valdez and Cordova. Anchorage could see a wintry mix early Wednesday as the front pushes through.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.