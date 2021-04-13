156 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state reported no additional deaths tied to the virus. That leaves the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to COVID-19 at 310.

The 135 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 48

Wasilla: 33

Palmer: 18

Fairbanks: 9

Kenai: 4

Eagle River: 3

North Pole: 3

Soldotna: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Wrangell: 2

Copper River Census Area: 1

Healy: 1

Tok: 1

Houston: 1

Juneau: 1

Sitka: 1

Unalaska: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

The state also reported 21 new nonresident cases of the virus on Tuesday, 20 of which were in Unalaska.

Anchorage health and economy experts noted this week that Alaska no longer leads the country in vaccination rates, but some regions of the state continue to have high rates of vaccination. According to state data, 63% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older in the Juneau region have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, and 48% are fully vaccinated. This is comparatively higher than the statewide vaccination rate, which shows 44% of all eligible Alaskans having one dose of a vaccine and 36% fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, close to 47% of people in the Anchorage region had gotten at least one vaccine dose, and close to 38% were fully vaccinated, according to state data.

There are currently 45 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, DHSS reports, along with nine people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,404 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state has performed more than 1.98 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began in Alaska, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.1%.

