365 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported over past 3 days in Alaska

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 365 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the past three days. Officials are also reporting one new death of an Alaska resident related to the virus.

The new death brings the total death count in the state to 310 residents and four nonresidents. The individual who died was an Eagle River man who was at least 80 years old, according to the state.

The more than 350 Alaska resident cases reported Monday were among residents of:

Anchorage: 119

Wasilla: 72

Palmer: 28

Fairbanks: 27

Eagle River: 15

Dillingham Census Area: 13

Soldotna: 10

Bethel Census Area: 8

Chugiak: 7

Juneau: 6

Ketchikan: 6

Valdez: 6

North Pole: 4

Big Lake: 3

Homer: 3

Kenai: 3

Kodiak: 3

Sitka: 3

Wrangell: 3

Willow: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Nikiski: 1

Seward: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Unalaska: 1

DHSS reported on Monday that 44% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. Meanwhile, 35.6% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

There have been a total of 1,389 resident hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with one new hospitalization and one new death reported over the past three days. There are currently 39 people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, as well as eight people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data.

A total of 1,981,708 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic in Alaska. The state currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.97%.

