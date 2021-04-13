Advertisement

Alaska, 15 states back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t...
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alaska on Monday became one of 16 states to file briefs in support of Alabama's challenge against the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that is alleged to be holding up the process. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Alaska plus 15 other states are backing Alabama’s challenge to a new method the U.S. Census Bureau is using in an effort to protect the privacy of people who participated in the head count.

A judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file briefs in support of a lawsuit brought by Alabama last month.

Alabama’s lawsuit seeks to stop the Census Bureau from using the statistical method known as “differential privacy” in the numbers that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative seats later this year.

The states are Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and staff members in the Anchorage School District may have to wait until January 2021...
New COVID-19 emergency order relaxes restrictions, sets goal for 70% of eligible Anchorage residents to be vaccinated
The popular community watchdog page has a new name.
Alaska Scanner Joe is now Alaska Scanner John
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Dunbar campaign files complaint against Bronson alleging campaign finance regulation violations
One dead and another hospitalized after being thrown off a skiff near Lisianski Point.
Troopers: 1 dead, another hospitalized after being thrown off skiff near Lisianski Point
‘It’s really kind of astounding’: APD’s price tag on public records

Latest News

Tuesday, April 13 Morning Weather
Tuesday, April 13 Morning Weather
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding 50 public virtual listening sessions across...
Alaska VA offers virtual listening session to improve its health care system
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Latest results show Bronson remains ahead of Dunbar in Anchorage mayoral race
Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Monday weather update
Monday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey