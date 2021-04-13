Alaska VA offers virtual listening session to improve its health care system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska veterans will have the opportunity to offer positive or negative input on the Alaska Veterans Affairs Healthcare System’s practices and facilities on April 26.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued a press release Monday stating the health care system will hold a 90-minute virtual listening session for stakeholders to hear from Alaska veterans and communities the VA serves.

The release said it is one of the 50 public virtual listening sessions across the nation from March through June. The sessions are designed to find ways of modernizing the VA by obtaining veterans’ perspectives on its health care system, services and programs.

“We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Thomas Steinbrunner, director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”

The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations the VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The commission is led by the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of the VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

Visit the VA website to register for the Alaska listening session.

