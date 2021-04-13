Anchorage man sentenced to 45 years for 2016 murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced Trevon Allridge to 45 years in prison for the murder of William Schmaus back in November 2016, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law on Monday.

In August 2020, Allridge pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and unrelated felonies including failure to stop, and assault.

Saxby sentenced Allridge to 45 years to serve in prison with an additional 15 years suspended and 10 years of probation. Allridge was sentenced to 18 months for the failure to stop and assault, which will run consecutive to the murder sentence.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, Allridge, who was 26 at the time, was arrested on the afternoon Nov. 15, 2016, after he shot Schmaus at an auto shop on the 1000 block of East 74th Avenue. Police responded to the shooting and found Schmaus suffering from gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2016, Alaska’s News Source spoke to Allridge’s mother, who said her son has struggled with mental illness for nearly a decade.

“For the last year, he was under the impression that people were trying to kill him, that people were after him,” said Shellene Allridge in 2016, explaining what she described as extreme paranoia. “These are people he’s known his entire life, and he’s thinking they’re trying to kill him.”

During that 2016 interview, Shellene Allridge said she first heard of her son’s arrest after she received a call from her ex-husband, the owner of Trejohn Auto Sales. He told her he offered Trevon the opportunity to work at his shop, but the first day at the work site ended in chaos.

“He said ‘Trevon just shot my mechanic in the head,’” Shellene Allridge said.

Prior reporting by Alaska’s News Source shows that Trevon Allridge was arrested weeks before the deadly shooting for ramming three police cars and hitting three civilian vehicles while trying to evade police. He was also linked to other crimes leading up to the November 2016 murder.

Following his arrest in the death of Schmaus, multiple law enforcement agencies started to review allegations that Allridge was improperly released from jail weeks before the murder.

In 2016, Department of Law Criminal Activity Director John Skidmore said there was confusion among multiple agencies connecting the dots on Allridge’s long list of crimes.

According to a press release, “Judge Saxby found that the 2016 murder of William Schmaus was akin to an execution.”

