Deadline approaches for Anchorage High School seniors who want to wear cultural attire at graduation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Graduation for Anchorage High School seniors is coming up in May. But for those who would like to celebrate their tribal identity or cultural heritage during graduation ceremonies, they’ll need to let the district know by April 15.

The Anchorage School District is one of just a few in the country with a formal policy that allows for wearing cultural regalia during high school graduations, according to Krystalynn Nasisaq Scott, ASD Supervisor of Indian Education. Scott said the policy, first approved for 2019, emerged after the Native Advisory Committee passed a resolution asking that traditional Native regalia be approved.

“It took a lot of student and parent involvement,” said Scott. “This is the result of student voice and advocacy.”

Students are still required to wear a cap and gown but they can be “customized” in a way that symbolizes their cultural heritage.

“That could be an item of significance like a necklace that’s been passed down for many generations,” said Scott. “It could be a beaded cap or a fur-lined stole or even slippers and moccasins and attire that could be underneath the gown itself.”

Adornments can not include numbers, letters or any type of written words. The district can also bar students from wearing anything considered disruptive to the ceremony. Students are required to notify the district by April 15 at the district website of their intent to wear cultural attire and make sure it is approved.

Scott said students don’t need to have all their attire finished by that date but they do need to notify the district of their intention, and possibly provide a photo or sketch of what they have in mind.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.