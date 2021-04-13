From record setting cold to almost normal, temperatures are on the climb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After setting record low temperatures three days in a row over the weekend, Anchorage warmed 17° Monday compared to Sunday and we are almost back up to what’s normal for this time of year, which is in the low 40s.

This week will be the warmest stretch of weather much of Alaska has seen since early October, about 180 days ago.

Warm doesn’t mean dry though. Part of the reason temperatures are warming, is our winds have done a 180. As storms approach from the south, they’re bringing both heat and moisture with them. We’ll see a chance for showers Tuesday and a snow/rain mix is likely Wednesday. The coastal areas of Southcentral, and Southeast will see significant rain Wednesday while another round of moderate to heavy snow is likely in the mountains.

High pressure slides in Friday, which will clear the clouds and keep us storm-free through the weekend.

