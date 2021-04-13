Advertisement

NTSB preliminary report out on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier

Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Photo from the helicopter crash site near Knik Glacier that occurred on March 27.(Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report for the helicopter crash that killed five people near Knik Glacier late last month.

The NTSB wrote in the report that the company operating the Airbus Helicopters AS350-B3 was contracted by a local lodge to take passengers from a private residence on Wasilla Lake in Wasilla to the Chugach Mountain Range for heli-ski operations.

Data from a handheld GPS showed the movements of the helicopter leaving from Wasilla Airport at about 2:40 p.m. on March 27 to its final movements at 6:33 p.m. that same day. At the time of its final movements, the NTSB preliminary report states the helicopter began to move over a ridgeline at an elevation of 6,266 feet, traveling at a groundspeed of about one knot — which is approximately 1 mph.

“The helicopter maintained a low altitude and ground speed as it maneuvered over the ridgeline for the next few minutes,” wrote the NTSB in its report. “The data track ceased at 1836:42 near the final resting point of the main wreckage.”

The report goes on to say that a representative from the operator said that the helicopter was due to return to its base at 8:00 p.m. Once it had not returned, they initiated their company procedures for an overdue aircraft. The wreckage was located by helicopter at about 9:30 p.m.

The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a ridgeline. They add that debris from the crash fell about 900 ft downslope from the top of the ridgeline.

RELATED: NTSB has spoken to lone helicopter crash survivor; preliminary report to be released next week

Troopers identified the victims that died as 52-year-old Colorado resident Gregory Harms, 56-year-old Petr Kellner and 50-year-old Benjamin Larochaix both from the Czech Republic, 38-year-old Sean McManamy from Girdwood and 33-year-old pilot Zachary Russell from Anchorage.

The lone survivor was identified as 48-year-old Czech Republic resident David Horvath. The NTSB said to Alaska’s News Source this month that after talking with him, he provided “valuable information” about the crash.

