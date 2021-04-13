Rain showers stick around through Wednesday, with warmer afternoons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Out goes winter and in comes the soggy conditions across Southcentral. Temperatures have been holding above freezing all across Southcentral through the night, meaning that as moisture pushes through the region i’ts falling as rain. This rain will be very light in nature and should let up into the afternoon hours. It’s possible some flurries could mix in at the surface, but with temperatures steadily climbing into the afternoon hours, rain is to be expected.

As winds whip around out of the southeast later today we’ll be in the rainshadow. This will dry us out across the Anchorage Bowl and may even lead to some peaks of sunshine. Winds at times could gust up to 30 mph through into the early evening, propelling temperatures into the 40s.

Another round of rain is expected into Wednesday, as a strong storm moves in from the Pacific Ocean. This will bring the potential for moderate to heavy rain for the Prince William Sound and likely some heavy snow for the mountains near the sound. Farther inland, we’ll stay on the drier side through the day. This is due to strong downsloping winds, of which winds could gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph into the afternoon hours Wednesday. This storm will also bring the threat of avalanche dangers, as high winds, moderate to heavy precipitation and warm temperatures will lead to the potential for natural avalanches.

By Wednesday evening into Thursday, we begin to dry out across much of the state. High pressure builds in from the Aleutians and over Canada leading to clearer skies, warmer temperatures and drier weather. It’s highly possible, much of Southcentral could be bracing for the first 50 degree day by the end of the week.

Have a safe Tuesday!

