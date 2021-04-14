Advertisement

201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday

The 196 Alaska resident cases were among resident of these communities:

  • Anchorage: 60
  • Wasilla: 51
  • Palmer: 16
  • Fairbanks: 12
  • Eagle River: 11
  • North Pole: 10
  • Soldotna: 6
  • Juneau: 4
  • Kenai: 3
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Valdez: 2
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Kodiak: 2
  • Delta Junction: 2
  • Wrangell: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Cordova: 1
  • Nikiski: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Ketchikan: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1

The state also reported five new nonresident cases on Wednesday, of which there was one in Cordova, one in Fairbanks, one in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and two in Juneau.

A total of 1,994,079 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the pandemic began in the state, and Alaska currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.18%.

So far, state data shows that a total of 1,407 Alaska residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Currently, 44 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, while three are being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard was not updated on Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the last time it was updated, 44% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine and 36% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, close to 47% of eligible people in the Anchorage region had gotten at least one vaccine dose, and close to 38% were fully vaccinated, according to state data.

With no new deaths reported Wednesday, the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 is 310, along with four non residents.

