Backcountry avalanche warning in effect for Western Chugach, Kenai Mountains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 24-hour backcountry avalanche warning is in effect for the Western Chugach and Kenai Mountains region as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued an immediate broadcast stating that there are “very dangerous avalanche conditions” for both mountains in and around Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake and Seward.

The broadcast reported heavy snowfall and rain combined with strong winds created widespread areas of unstable snow.

Both human triggered and natural large avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. It added that debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms. If an avalanche occurs, it may run long distances.

The broadcast recommends people not to travel in those specific avalanche terrains.

Outside the backcountry, roof avalanches are likely. The broadcast recommends paying attention to children, people and pets under roofs shedding snow.

It added that similar avalanche danger may exist outside that specific coverage area.

Alaska’s Source Weather Team said that an incoming storm will likely keep avalanche concerns on the higher side until the end of the week, as it normally takes 24 to 48 hours once a storm passes for conditions to greatly improve.

Over the past two days, the Alaska Department of Transportation has performed avalanche mitigation along the Seward Highway in order to force snow loads down to lessen the threat of a large natural avalanche.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.