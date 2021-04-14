Meet the candidates: The University of Alaska Anchorage is looking for a new chancellor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the community got to hear from four of the eight candidates vying for the open position of University of Alaska Anchorage chancellor on Tuesday.

The search is on for a new UAA chancellor and interim UA President Pat Pitney said the university would like to announce the new chancellor by early May 2021.

Over the next couple of days, each candidate will have the opportunity to talk at a candidate forum. Each candidate will get one hour to talk about why they are the right person for the job. Here are the four candidates that spoke Tuesday:

Dr. Deena Bishop Bishop is currently the superintendent of the Anchorage School District.

Dr. Pearl Brower Brower was born and raised in Alaska and is from Utqiaġvik. Brower is the former president of Utqiaġvik’s tribal college, Iḷisaġvik College.

Dr. Rashmi Prasad Prasad is the dean at the School of Business at Truman State University in Missouri. He was also a former dean of the College of Business and Public Policy at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Dr. Robert Marley Marley is a professor of engineering management at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.



Four additional candidates, including former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell, will speak at the scheduled forums on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those interested can visit the University of Alaska’s website for the full list of candidates.

The search for the chancellor comes after former UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen left the job to become the new president of California State University East Bay.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the name of the Alaska town of Utqiaġvik.