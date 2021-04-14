Advertisement

One more storm to get through

Mild temperature combine with sunshine again Thursday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vigorous low pressure system will press into the southcentral region overnight. A chance of snow is out there, but for Anchorage, expect little to no snow accumulations, and up to 1 inch in the valleys. Spring snow never last long when temperatures are in the 40s, so it is likely to melt on impact.

Sunny trails will soon be soggy trails! Chuck (and Paris) Yamashita(Alaska's Weather Source)

High winds will develop over Southcentral, Anchorage and the interior passes of the Alaska Range. In fact, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place over the mountains and winds will be strong even into Tok and Delta Juntion-Valdez and Cordova.

When skies clear, scenes like this are possible....a nice sundog from Scammon Bay as just enough ice crystals were suspended and illuminated by the sun.

Scammon Bay Sundog_Tiny George(Alaska's Weather Source)

