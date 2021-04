ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is a new arrival named Fang.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett, Fang is a sweet gentleman who enjoys lounging and snacking. She said he’s a good natured guy who gets along with everyone, especially other cats.

Everett said Fang needs a home that will help him stay committed to his diet.

