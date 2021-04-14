RECALL ALERT: Alaska officials confirm distribution of recalled espresso beans in state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Food Safety and Sanitation Program confirmed the distribution of recently recalled espresso beans within the state.

Torn & Glasser recalled 7,464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans due to an undeclared allergen. The notice did not disclose how many made it into Alaska.

The Food and Drug Administration said they initiated the recall because dark chocolate walnuts were mislabeled “dark chocolate espresso beans.”

The investigation indicates that the wrong label was used by production personnel. The 12-ounce espresso bean tubs that were recalled are associated with lot number 777739.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported as of yet.

The FDA urges customers who purchased the product with the associated lot to destroy the product and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

