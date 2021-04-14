Advertisement

Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A white non-commissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.

Online court records show Jonathan Pentland was charged Wednesday. He was listed as detained in the Richland County jail and records didn’t show him as having an attorney.

The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times shows a man identified as Pentland demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence.

The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody.

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia.

It’s unclear what started the conflict.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Muldrow Glacier is surging and it's breaking apart the relatively smooth glacial surface.
One of the great ‘spectacles of nature’ is moving through Denali
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Dunbar campaign files complaint against Bronson alleging campaign finance regulation violations
A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
‘It’s really kind of astounding’: APD’s price tag on public records

Latest News

Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a law barring any instruction on HIV or AIDS that...
Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback
Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
AP sources: NCAA dumps requirement that transfers sit a year
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem