Warmer, wet and windy across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moderate to heavy rain is falling across the Prince William Sound, as a strong spring storm pushes into the region. The combination of high winds, rain and recent warmth prompted a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for Turnagain Pass and the surrounding mountains.

The heaviest of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions, but as the low moves northward onto the Kenai, some light rain can be expected for the Anchorage Bowl and the valley. Little accumulation can be expected through the day, as downsloping also comes into play. As the low drifts north, we’ll see winds shift around out of the southeast. While these are our warming winds and tend to keep things on the drier side, there’s plenty of moisture associated with this system. This may mean more in the way of drizzle to light sprinkles into the afternoon hours.

Winds will begin to see peak wind gusts after 2 to 3 pm, where many locations could gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph. The Anchorage Hillside and higher elevations could even see peak winds gust as high as 50 mph. These winds stay with us into the evening, but should die down. As they do, we’ll see our best shot at light rain across many populated areas.

While rain is expected for many areas, some isolated pockets of wintry mix can be expected. This will primarily be for those areas that are still seeing temperatures holding near freezing or just a few degrees warmer. Snow can also be expected for the higher elevations of the mountains, with additional accumulation likely adding to the avalanche danger.

Things begin to improve into Thursday, as the system departs. Although some isolated coastal showers can’t be ruled out, tomorrow starts a drying trend that carries us into the weekend. For the first time since October, Anchorage could make a run into the 50s.

Be safe and have a wonderful Wednesday!

