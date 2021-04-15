20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, nine of which were among nonresidents.

The state also reported 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in its Thursday data — 19 Alaska residents and one nonresident. State health officials told reporters Thursday that the additional recorded deaths are the result of ongoing review of death certificates. Health officials have previously explained that this is a routine process that can take a significant amount of time.

Louisa Castrodale with the Division of Public Health told reporters Thursday that the majority of the COVID-19-related deaths occurred in February and March, so none are recent. One occurred as far back as December, she said.

One of them was an Anchorage man in his 20s.

The newly recorded deaths bring the total of Alaska residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 to 329, and the total for nonresidents who have died with the virus in Alaska to five.

According to a release from DHSS, the 19 Alaskans identified through death certificate review were:

A Fairbanks woman who was 80 or older

A Fairbanks woman in her 70s

A Fairbanks man in his 70s

A Southeast Fairbanks Census Area man in his 50s

A Kusilvak Census Area man in his 60s

A Wasilla man who was 80 or older

A Wasilla man in his 70s

A Wasilla woman in her 60s

An Anchorage man who was 80 or older who died out of state

An Anchorage man who was 80 or older

An Anchorage woman in her 70s

An Anchorage man in his 60s

An Anchorage woman in her 40s

An Anchorage woman in her 40s who died out of state

An Anchorage man in his 40s who died out of state

An Anchorage man in his 20s

A Dillingham Census Area man in his 60s

A Hoonah-Angoon-Yakutat man who was 80 or older

A Sitka man in his 70s who died out of state

The one additional nonresident death identified through death certificate review was a man in his 50s who died in Fairbanks.

The 185 new Alaska resident cases reported Thursday were identified in residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 54

Wasilla: 54

Palmer: 20

Fairbanks: 12

Eagle River: 9

Soldotna: 8

Chugiak: 4

North Pole: 4

Kenai: 3

Seward: 2

Big Lake: 2

Willow: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Chevak: 1

Girdwood: 1

Valdez: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Sitka: 1

Wrangell: 1

Dillingham: 1

The state also reported nine new nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — two in Anchorage, one in Wasilla, one in Juneau, four in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, and one in an unknown part of the state.

According to state data, there are 37 people currently hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases. The state has performed more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.05%.

As of Wednesday, nearly 47% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and almost 39% are fully vaccinated.

In the Anchorage region, 50% of eligible people have gotten one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated.

