Alaska health officials say pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution demonstrates safety of the system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaska joins states across the country in pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to safety concerns, public health officials are working to calm fears with facts.

The pause in distribution came as a result of six reported U.S. cases of a rare, severe type of blood clot in women 18-48 years old, who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The six cases are reported out of 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine administered throughout the country, with none of them known to have occurred in Alaska.

READ MORE: Alaska pauses administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal recommendation.

“A pause like this happens a handful of times a year with a lot of drugs,” said Dr. Coleman Cutchins during Alaska’s COVID-19 ECHO Informational Session on Wednesday. “You know, I remind people we saw the same thing happen with ibuprofen in 2015 when they updated the warnings on ibuprofen to include a risk of a serious gastrointestinal bleed. ... So we see this happen and it is because of how safe our system is.”

When asked whether officials are concerned that the pause will impact Alaskans’ confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Joe McLaughlin, chief of the state’s Section of Epidemiology, said he thinks a lot of people are concerned about that.

“But I think the CDC and the FDA did the right thing with this.,” he said. “They’re taking pause to really allow a little bit of time to investigate this further, to allow information to get out to healthcare providers who could potentially be caring for patients who ... in the very, very rare event that something like this would have happened in Alaska, they could be on the lookout for it.”

McLaughlin said he hopes the pause will last days or weeks, rather than months.

Officials also responded to speculation that contraception might play a role in the six cases of blood clots, saying that data and demographics of the patients involved will be reviewed at the federal level.

“Clotting is really a multifactorial thing,” said Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “There’s probably some significant genetics involved. We see lots of different genetic variations that can happen. There are multiple: environmental, smoking, birth control, sitting for long periods of time, recent trauma all put you at higher risk, and so oftentimes trying to figure out reasons for clots, is a multifactorial (thing).”

Zink said she is looking forward to getting more information about these cases. She also noted that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both mRNA vaccines, are a different type of vaccine and are widely available to Alaskans.

“We’ve got some really good safety and efficacy data on those,” Zink said. “We have plenty of those vaccines, and again, really balancing the risks of COVID as well as the risk of the vaccine, and what we see time and time again is that the risks of these vaccines are incredibly small compared to the risk of COVID.”

For more information on vaccines in Alaska, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.