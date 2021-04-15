Advertisement

Biden taps ex-Obama official as Interior Department deputy

President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is naming a former Obama administration official to be deputy secretary at the Interior Department after dropping plans for a more liberal nominee who faced key Senate opposition.

President Joe Biden has nominated Tommy Beaudreau to the No. 2 post.

Beaudreau is a former chief of staff there and served as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an agency created after the disastrous 2010 BP oil spill.

Beaudreau’s appointment is widely seen as an attempt to win favor with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The moderates are vital to many of Biden’s priorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel...
Residents want vote on limiting cruise ship access in Juneau
The Permanent Fund Dividend Division, which determines eligibility for the yearly oil wealth...
Alaska denied oil check benefits to gay couples, dependents
Brian Gharst holds an injured eagle he rescued near mile 80 of the Parks Highway.
Tow Truck Driver rescues injured eagle
Thursday, April 15 Morning Weather
Thursday, April 15 Morning Weather