Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
Daunte Wright's aunt holds up photos of taser and a gun, asks if they can get a conviction
Family of Daunte Wright wants justice
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker