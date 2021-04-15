Passing showers today, with warmest stretch since October this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring is shifting into high gears, as warmer conditions are set to build into the state. While some lingering showers are still with us this morning, most of the activity is confined to coastal regions. A few areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out for inland locations through the afternoon and evening, but most locations will stay dry. While clouds will be slow to depart, we’ll still manage to see highs top out in the low to mid 40s though the afternoon hours. A few peeks of sunshine are even possible, which could give way to slightly warmer conditions.

While the stormy weather has come to an end, avalanche concerns still remain on the moderate side for Hatcher Pass and the considerable side for Turnagain Pass. It’ll take at least 24 to 48 hours for conditions to greatly improve. However, with warmer weather heading our way, we may not see avalanche conditions any lower than moderate.

A ridge of high pressure is building into the state and will lead to some of the warmest conditions we’ve seen in over 6 months. For many of us across Southcentral we’ll see highs top out in the low to mid 50s as the weekend arrives. It’ll be a nice weekend to get outside.

This ridge will be greatly felt across the entire state, as highs in the Interior are poised to climb near 60. Even portions of Southeast will top out in the low to mid 60s, with the extreme southern regions seeing the 70s. It’s quite possible that record to near record breaking highs will occur for the Panhandle.

This ridge will lead to dry, sunny and warm conditions through the weekend into next week. Slightly cooler conditions can be expected across the western coastline, as an incoming low and the periphery of the ridge will lead to some clouds lingering into the weekend and highs only managing to climb into the mid to upper 30s. Even with that said, spring is here and we’ll certainly get a true taste of it this weekend.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.