Advertisement

Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.

CVS Health Live: Race to Vaccinate

Watch now: CNBC's Bertha Coombs moderates a panel discussion with President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch from CVS Health, and Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a discussion around the race to vaccinate America.

Posted by CVS Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

He also added that real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia.
White House: Intel on Russian ‘bounties’ on US troops shaky
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia.
Biden remarks on Russia sanctions