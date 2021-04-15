Advertisement

Residents want vote on limiting cruise ship access in Juneau

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel...
FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel in Juneau, Alaska. Some Juneau-area residents have filed paperwork seeking to qualify for the local ballot proposed limits on cruise ships in Alaska’s capital city. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some Juneau-area residents have filed paperwork seeking to qualify for the local ballot proposed limits on cruise ships in Alaska’s capital city.

The proposed measures submitted Monday would ban large cruise ships at certain times and over a specific size from Juneau. Filing paperwork is the first step in the ballot process. The city clerk has until May 3 to certify or deny the paperwork.

If supporters are allowed to go forward, they would need to collect signatures from nearly 3,000 registered Juneau voters for each of the three measures to qualify the questions for the Oct. 5 municipal election.

