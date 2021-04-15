Residents want vote on limiting cruise ship access in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some Juneau-area residents have filed paperwork seeking to qualify for the local ballot proposed limits on cruise ships in Alaska’s capital city.

The proposed measures submitted Monday would ban large cruise ships at certain times and over a specific size from Juneau. Filing paperwork is the first step in the ballot process. The city clerk has until May 3 to certify or deny the paperwork.

If supporters are allowed to go forward, they would need to collect signatures from nearly 3,000 registered Juneau voters for each of the three measures to qualify the questions for the Oct. 5 municipal election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.