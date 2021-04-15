Advertisement

Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use.

That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

FILE - Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in...
J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split
A shot of Korben Senden in the huddle the day he joined the team through the Make a Wish...
Make a Wish: Eagle River teen became NFL pro for the day
In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry...
Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Officials say Olympic cancellation, no fans still an option
Prince Philip: William, Harry pay tribute to grandfather