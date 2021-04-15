Windy with showers through Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring showers, much of it rain in the lower elevations, hit the southcentral region on Thursday. Winds will remain strong along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside through Thursday morning. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center says the danger is high and will likely remain so through the end of the week as recent high elevation snow and rain will need time to stabilize.

High Avalanche Danger-CNFAIC 4-14-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

North winds will blow across the Aleutians, as a ridge of high pressure builds to the south of the chain.

Southeast Alaska also gets a break from the cycle of storms. The region will continue to contend with showers, but by the end of the week, sees clearing. Sunshine should warm Panhandle locations into the 50s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.