Advertisement

Alaska’s March 2021 employment rates remain lower than last March

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said employment rates are lower in March...
Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said employment rates are lower in March compared to the previous March.(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska employment is nearly 7% lower in March of this year than in March 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued a press release Friday morning, stating there was a loss of 21,900 jobs in March compared to the same month last year. The percentage loss amounts to -6.9% for the state.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has improved since April 2020, when Alaska’s rates reached nearly 12%, the unemployment rates are slowly returning to pre-pandemic numbers. As of February, the state unemployment rate is said to be at 6.6%. It was at 5.1% in March last year.

“Alaska’s unemployment rate has been a misleading economic indicator during COVID-affected months. Key inputs come from a household survey that has been harder to conduct and has produced data that are out of sync with job numbers and unemployment insurance claims,” the release said. “Job losses remain historically large, and the second week of March had five times the unemployment claims of the same week in 2020.”

However, positive those rates may appear, Alaskans in every industry, other than state government jobs which increased by 200, remain below the average monthly employment since the pandemic began.

The leisure and hospitality industry recorded the highest loss of 7,200 fewer jobs, or -23.3%, than the previous March. Oil and gas followed with 3,600 fewer jobs. However, that industry employed merely 9,900 people in March last year, making it the highest percentage loss of -36.4%.

In addition, professional and business services have 2,500 fewer jobs or -9.1%; the transportation, warehousing and utilities industry is down 2,000 jobs or -10%; and education and health are down 1,500 jobs or -2.9%.

Federal employment is down 500 from last March. And local government saw a loss of 2,000 jobs, primarily in K-12 public education.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
Coronavirus
20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday
The city's new alcohol tax has raised more than $700,000.
Anchorage reports first revenue from new alcohol tax

Latest News

Pysanky creation underway.
Stunning motifs, small canvases: Alaskan keeps pysanky tradition alive in Anchorage
Friday, April 16 Morning Weather
Friday, April 16 Morning Weather
Photo: Tim Donovan / FWC
ADF&G says you can get in a lot of trouble if you are caught feeding bears
Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation v Alaska Native Corporations preview
Alaska Native Corporations front and center at the Supreme Court in federal funding fight