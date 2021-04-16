Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Content warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska announced Tristan Grant, an Anchorage man, was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking of minors, three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A Thursday press release from the U.S. attorney’s office states that, between mid-October 2018 and Dec. 1, 2018, Tristan Grant conspired with another person to traffic a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. According to court documents, the attorney’s office said both minors were runaways who stayed with Grant at his co-conspirator’s apartment. While there, they created an online advertisement that was used to market the minors.

“Grant then assisted his co-conspirator in trafficking the victims; encouraging them to perform sex acts for money; serving as protection for the minors and driving one of the minors to a date to perform sex acts,” the release states. “Additionally, Grant produced child pornography with one of the minors on two separate occasions.”

Grant was then arrested by Anchorage Police Department following a shooting in December 2018. According to APD, Grant shot his girlfriend multiple times but ran away before officers arrived. He was arrested by officers on the same day of the crime. In a press release from police at the time, they said even though she had several bullet wounds, the woman was expected to survive the incident.

Law enforcement said Grant remained in custody and was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2019.

“This conviction should be a strong reminder that sex trafficking and exploitation of children will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska in the release. “The successful conviction of this case was due to the courage of the victims and the collaborative efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors. Our office will remain steadfast in our pursuit of all those who perpetuate sex trafficking of children.”

Earlier this year, according to the release, Grant escaped while on a court-ordered temporary release from jail. This launched a less than two-day search for him by the FBI.

He was captured and later indicted on Feb. 23, 2021, for escape by prisoner in custody and failure to appear in court.

“Tristan Grant terrorized our neighborhoods and recruited minors for commercial sex acts, profiting from their exploitation. This guilty verdict is a win for our entire community,” said Robert Britt, special agent in charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, in a press release. “The FBI is grateful for our collaborative partnerships across the state, and in this case the Anchorage Police Department, as we continue to combat crimes against Alaska’s youth.”

Grant is expected to be sentenced this summer in an Anchorage courtroom. According to the press release, Grant faces a sentencing range of no less than 15 years in prison and up to life. Grant also faces a term of supervised release following prison of not less than five years and up to life. The release adds each conviction carries a maximum fine of up to $250,000.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

