Advertisement

Gearing up for a run of April sun

Temperatures in the 50s show up, and 60s aren’t far away!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska will see a quiet and dry span of weather as we head into Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will pop up to the 50s during the day, but clear skies will see overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s. Still, its a good compromise!

Southeast Alaska will get in on the nice stretch of weather as well. In fact, they are likely to see temperatures hit the 60s in parts of the region this weekend.

And the clear skies, sunshine and suspended ice particles provided a sky-show in Kotebue today..check out this image of a number of weather phenomenon showing up in one afternoon!

Sundog-Parry Arcs-Parehelic Circle, all seen in Kotzebue-Maureen Reich 4-15-21
Sundog-Parry Arcs-Parehelic Circle, all seen in Kotzebue-Maureen Reich 4-15-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Latest News

Thursday, April 15 Morning Weather
Passing showers today, with warmest stretch since October this weekend
Thursday, April 15 Morning Weather
Thursday, April 15 Morning Weather
Glory is ready for April showers! Linda Zimmerman_JP 4-14-21
Windy with showers through Thursday
Wednesday, April 14 Morning Weather
Warmer, wet and windy across Southcentral