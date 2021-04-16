Gearing up for a run of April sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska will see a quiet and dry span of weather as we head into Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will pop up to the 50s during the day, but clear skies will see overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s. Still, its a good compromise!

Southeast Alaska will get in on the nice stretch of weather as well. In fact, they are likely to see temperatures hit the 60s in parts of the region this weekend.

And the clear skies, sunshine and suspended ice particles provided a sky-show in Kotebue today..check out this image of a number of weather phenomenon showing up in one afternoon!

Sundog-Parry Arcs-Parehelic Circle, all seen in Kotzebue-Maureen Reich 4-15-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.