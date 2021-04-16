Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
Coronavirus
20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday
The city's new alcohol tax has raised more than $700,000.
Anchorage reports first revenue from new alcohol tax

Latest News

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said employment rates are lower in March...
Alaska’s March 2021 employment rates remain lower than last March
Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
Pysanky creation underway.
Stunning motifs, small canvases: Alaskan keeps pysanky tradition alive in Anchorage