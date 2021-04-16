Officials: Alaska agency not moving ahead on DMV closures

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Officials with the state Department of Administration say the department does not plan to move ahead with proposals to close six Division of Motor Vehicles offices in Alaska.

The department had proposed closing Motor Vehicles offices in Eagle River, Tok, Delta Junction, Valdez, Homer and Haines to save on personnel and lease costs. The proposal was made under former Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who resigned last month to run for U.S. Senate.

Lawmakers pushed back against the proposals and a Department of Administration spokesperson confirmed the department does not plan to move ahead with the plans.

