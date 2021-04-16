Advertisement

Officials: Alaska agency not moving ahead on DMV closures

A woman drives a car with one hand. The Alaska Department of Administration had proposed...
A woman drives a car with one hand. The Alaska Department of Administration had proposed closing Motor Vehicles offices in Eagle River, Tok, Delta Junction, Valdez, Homer and Haines to save on personnel and lease costs.(unknown | Story Blocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Officials with the state Department of Administration say the department does not plan to move ahead with proposals to close six Division of Motor Vehicles offices in Alaska.

The department had proposed closing Motor Vehicles offices in Eagle River, Tok, Delta Junction, Valdez, Homer and Haines to save on personnel and lease costs. The proposal was made under former Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who resigned last month to run for U.S. Senate.

Lawmakers pushed back against the proposals and a Department of Administration spokesperson confirmed the department does not plan to move ahead with the plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
Coronavirus
20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

Photo: Tim Donovan / FWC
ADF&G says you can get in a lot of trouble if you are caught feeding bears
Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation v Alaska Native Corporations preview
Alaska Native Corporations front and center at the Supreme Court in federal funding fight
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
War of words erupts during Wednesday Anchorage Assembly meeting
The Alaska Volcano Observatory upgraded the alert level for Semisopochnoi volcano to a warning...
Alaska Volcano Observatory raises alert level for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash