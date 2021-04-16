Plenty of sunshine to go around through next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ll let the weather speak for itself, but the nicest stretch of warmth we’ve seen is settling in across the state. Many locations will see some of the warmest weather in more than 6 months, as highs steadily climb each day.

The trade off for the sunnier skies will be the cooler mornings. It’s still April, so cooler weather can still occur. That will be the case each night as calmer conditions allow for overnight lows to fall below freezing. Until all the snow melts and breakup is a thing of the past, this will lead to some icy conditions each morning.

The good news is the high April sun will warm us quite nicely each day. For many of us, the warmest day will arrive Sunday and Monday where highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Get outside, soak up that Vitamin D, take in the warmth and enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.