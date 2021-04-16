Save Seawolf Hockey raises over $2 million to save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The push to save NCAA college hockey in Anchorage continues to gain steam as the Save Seawolf Hockey group announced on Thursday it had raised $2.1 million. The group needs to raise $3 millions by August 30 for an opportunity at reinstatement.

With 138 days remaining until the deadline, Save Seawolf Hockey has multiple fundraisers planned in the coming months and currently has an online auction until April 29. Hoping to raise $50,000, so far they’ve raised $18,687 through the auction. A youth hockey camp scheduled for April 23-25 at Dempsey Anderson Hockey Rink in Anchorage has already sold out, but the Anchorage Hockey Association announced it will sponsor five players if they couldn’t register for extenuating circumstances.

AHA received a sponsorship check from Adkins Chiropractic and asked that we use this money to support families that have...

This February, the University Of Alaska Board Of Regents voted to extend the fundraising deadline for the UAA hockey and gymnastics programs. While hockey has until August 30, the gymnastics team has until June 30 to raise $440,000 for reinstatement next season, along with an additional $440,000 by June 30, 2022, for reinstatement beyond the 2021-22 season.

