UAA volleyball prepares for UAF, looking to avenge their lone loss of the spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bragging rights are on the line this weekend in Fairbanks as the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team takes on the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday.

During their first meeting in March, the Nanooks handed the Seawolves their first loss of the spring season, taking down UAA in five sets. While UAA also won a match against UAF that weekend, the five-set loss left redemption on the mind of many on the UAA volleyball team, including Talia Leaunae.

“We’re coming back for revenge,” Leaunae said. “We are really pissed that we lost to them last time.”

The junior libero was recently named Great Northwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for volleyball, averaging just over four digs per set against Central Washington University last weekend. UAA’s Eve Stephens was also honored by the conference, earning offensive player of the week honors and averaging five kills per set last week against CWU.

The modified spring season goes until the end of April and the team will not have a postseason. While a shot at the NCAA Division II national championship won’t be in the cards, head coach Chris Green said wins and losses count toward official records.

“We want to compete for a championship next year, and this is a good stepping stone to a great year, next year,” he said.

