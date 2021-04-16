Advertisement

UAA volleyball prepares for UAF, looking to avenge their lone loss of the spring

KTUU photo
KTUU photo(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bragging rights are on the line this weekend in Fairbanks as the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team takes on the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday.

During their first meeting in March, the Nanooks handed the Seawolves their first loss of the spring season, taking down UAA in five sets. While UAA also won a match against UAF that weekend, the five-set loss left redemption on the mind of many on the UAA volleyball team, including Talia Leaunae.

“We’re coming back for revenge,” Leaunae said. “We are really pissed that we lost to them last time.”

The junior libero was recently named Great Northwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for volleyball, averaging just over four digs per set against Central Washington University last weekend. UAA’s Eve Stephens was also honored by the conference, earning offensive player of the week honors and averaging five kills per set last week against CWU.

The modified spring season goes until the end of April and the team will not have a postseason. While a shot at the NCAA Division II national championship won’t be in the cards, head coach Chris Green said wins and losses count toward official records.

“We want to compete for a championship next year, and this is a good stepping stone to a great year, next year,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

UAA hockey team.
Save Seawolf Hockey raises over $2 million to save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program
hockey
Anchorage Wolverines announce head coach and plans for inaugural season
Spring sports 2021
Schools transitioning from winter to spring sports
High School Soccer 2021
Anchorage High School soccer is off and running