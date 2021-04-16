Advertisement

War of words erupts during Wednesday Anchorage Assembly meeting

By Dave Leval
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday night’s meeting of the Anchorage Assembly erupted into a heated exchange between Assembly Chair Felix Rivera and member Jamie Allard.

The exchange occurred while Rivera read a written statement toward the end of the meeting that addressed comments Allard had made at the Tuesday night assembly meeting, during which the assembly narrowly passed an extension of the city’s emergency declaration.

“I would do it again,” Rivera said Thursday night regarding the verbal sparring match.

“The comments made by the member from Chugiak-Eagle River were dripping with xenophobia,” Rivera said toward the end of the Wednesday meeting.

He took exception to Allard’s statement a night earlier, in which she implied that high rates of COVID-19 in Texas could be due to an influx of “illegal immigrants.”

“Isn’t it possible that it’s because the borders have been being infiltrated and that the illegal immigrants coming through have been identified as carrying the virus,” Allard asked a member of the public who brought up the topic of the Texas border during his testimony.

Rivera saved his reply for Wednesday’s meeting. He said it needed to be addressed.

“What was said, in my opinion, needed to be said,” Rivera said. “I think any thorough critique and response needed to be put out in the public. Because what I was critiquing was made and stated in the public eye.”

Debbie Ossiander, who left the assembly in 2013 after serving three terms, doesn’t believe Rivera handled the situation well.

“What you do is, I think, is create more and more resentment and make it harder and harder to ever cross and work together,” Ossiander said.

“I will be reaching out to Mr. Rivera to have a private, respectful conversation with him about how we can work more productively together in the future,” Allard wrote in an email.

“I’m more than happy to have a private conversation with Ms. Allard as long as it can be a productive conversation,” Rivera said.

Rivera did say he wishes he would have told Allard what he planned to say before the meeting.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microphone at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.
Anchorage Assembly votes to extend emergency declaration
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
The NTSB believes the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a...
NTSB releases preliminary on deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
APOC denies expedited consideration of Dunbar campaign’s complaint

Latest News

The Alaska Volcano Observatory upgraded the alert level for Semisopochnoi volcano to a warning...
Alaska Volcano Observatory raises alert level for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash
UAA hockey team.
Save Seawolf Hockey raises over $2 million towards saving the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program
The city's new alcohol tax has raised more than $700,000.
Anchorage reports first revenue from new alcohol tax
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm