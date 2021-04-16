Advertisement

Watch live: Dunleavy shares details on plan aimed to help Alaska’s travel industry ahead of summer months

Alaska Tourism
Alaska Tourism
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is releasing more details about a tourism aid package aimed at helping struggling Alaska businesses in the tourism industry.

Friday’s press conference comes a week after Dunleavy announced he would be launching the tourism aid initiative, pitching Alaska as a safe destination for travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined Friday by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Alaska Native business owners.

Watch the press conference:

Live now: Alaska tourism aid package

Gov. Dunleavy is releasing more details about a tourism aid package aimed at helping struggling businesses in Alaska's tourism industry.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Friday, April 16, 2021

Last week, Dunleavy said he will propose that tourism and hospitality businesses receive some of Alaska’s federal COVID-19 relief as they face a second straight summer without cruise ships.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
War of words erupts during Wednesday Anchorage Assembly meeting
Coronavirus
20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday

Latest News

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said employment rates are lower in March...
Alaska’s March 2021 employment rates remain lower than last March
Pysanky creation underway.
Stunning motifs, small canvases: Alaskan keeps pysanky tradition alive in Anchorage
Friday, April 16 Morning Weather
Friday, April 16 Morning Weather
Photo: Tim Donovan / FWC
ADF&G says you can get in a lot of trouble if you are caught feeding bears