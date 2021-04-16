Watch live: Dunleavy shares details on plan aimed to help Alaska’s travel industry ahead of summer months
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is releasing more details about a tourism aid package aimed at helping struggling Alaska businesses in the tourism industry.
Friday’s press conference comes a week after Dunleavy announced he would be launching the tourism aid initiative, pitching Alaska as a safe destination for travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined Friday by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Alaska Native business owners.
Last week, Dunleavy said he will propose that tourism and hospitality businesses receive some of Alaska’s federal COVID-19 relief as they face a second straight summer without cruise ships.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
