Advertisement

189 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, seven of them among nonresidents.

The state reported no new deaths Friday, after updating state data Thursday with 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths discovered through routine death certificate review.

The 182 Alaska resident cases reported Friday were identified in residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 62
  • Wasilla: 31
  • Fairbanks: 22
  • Palmer: 16
  • Soldotna: 13
  • North Pole: 9
  • Kenai: 5
  • Eagle River: 3
  • Delta Junction: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 3
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Nome: 2
  • Wrangell: 2
  • Valdez: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Willow: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Unknown: 1

The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — one in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, one in Unalaska, one in Wrangell and two in unknown locations of the state.

There are 39 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, as well as three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,423 Alaska residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the state reported that 47.1% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 39% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.98%.

The state has reported a total of 329 Alaska residents and five nonresident deaths that have been related to COVID-19. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
War of words erupts during Wednesday Anchorage Assembly meeting
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
Coronavirus
20 deaths added to state dashboard, 194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday

Latest News

Clear skies and warmer temperatures through the weekend
Friday evening weather
An eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver is improving at the Bird Treatment and Learning...
An Eagle rescued earlier this week by a tow truck driver on the Parks Highway continues to improve
An eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver continues to improve at the Bird Treatment and...
An injured eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver continues to improve
The Department of Health and Social Services headquarters in Juneau.
Gov. Dunleavy orders investigation into whether the state improperly shared Alaskans’ contact information