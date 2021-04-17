189 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, seven of them among nonresidents.

The state reported no new deaths Friday, after updating state data Thursday with 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths discovered through routine death certificate review.

The 182 Alaska resident cases reported Friday were identified in residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 62

Wasilla: 31

Fairbanks: 22

Palmer: 16

Soldotna: 13

North Pole: 9

Kenai: 5

Eagle River: 3

Delta Junction: 3

Bethel Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Nome: 2

Wrangell: 2

Valdez: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Seward: 1

Willow: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Juneau: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Unknown: 1

The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — one in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, one in Unalaska, one in Wrangell and two in unknown locations of the state.

There are 39 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, as well as three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,423 Alaska residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the state reported that 47.1% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 39% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.98%.

The state has reported a total of 329 Alaska residents and five nonresident deaths that have been related to COVID-19. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

