189 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, seven of them among nonresidents.
The state reported no new deaths Friday, after updating state data Thursday with 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths discovered through routine death certificate review.
The 182 Alaska resident cases reported Friday were identified in residents of the following communities:
- Anchorage: 62
- Wasilla: 31
- Fairbanks: 22
- Palmer: 16
- Soldotna: 13
- North Pole: 9
- Kenai: 5
- Eagle River: 3
- Delta Junction: 3
- Bethel Census Area: 3
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Nome: 2
- Wrangell: 2
- Valdez: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
- Seward: 1
- Willow: 1
- Kotzebue: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Unknown: 1
The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — one in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, one in Unalaska, one in Wrangell and two in unknown locations of the state.
There are 39 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, as well as three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,423 Alaska residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the state reported that 47.1% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 39% of eligible Alaskans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
The state has conducted more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.98%.
The state has reported a total of 329 Alaska residents and five nonresident deaths that have been related to COVID-19. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
