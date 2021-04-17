An Eagle rescued earlier this week by a tow truck driver on the Parks Highway continues to improve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Elite Towing driver Brian Garst had no idea how many people would reach out to thank him after word got out that he had rescued an injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway Monday evening.

On-looker Chris Mahoney shot video on his phone of Garst wading through deep snow, throwing a coat over the bird, picking it up, and carrying it to his tow truck before heading to the Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston.

“I figured it would hit Facebook and it would get some likes and stuff,” he said. “But I never thought in a million years it would go to the news.”

The female eagle has since been transferred to the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage where it continues to improve.

Veterinarian Jackie Frederickson said it’s possible the bird was hit by a car and was sitting in the snow by the side of the road for several days. But she found no evidence of broken bones or serious injuries. The only thing concerning was the eagle’s left eye, which may have lost some vision. Frederickson said that could determine whether the bird is able to be released and can hunt on its own.

“If it is a blind eye the prognosis is poor, otherwise this eagle has got a great chance,” she said. ‘So it all depends on whether or not she has good sight in that eye.”

The eagle will stay at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center for several days to continue healing. Then it will go to TLC’s flight center on JBER. Frederickson it will be easier to tell how it’s doing when it can stretch its wings and they can also get a clearer idea of how well it can see.

