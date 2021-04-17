Advertisement

DHSS investigating threat involving security employee at Alaska Airlines Center

The incident Friday morning did not disrupt the vaccine clinic
DHSS vaccination sites at the Alaska Airlines Center.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, with the help of law enforcement, is looking into an incident at the Alaska Airlines Center involving a contracted security company after the University of Alaska Anchorage sent out a campus-wide alert.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Alaska Airlines Center, where COVID-19 vaccinations are ongoing. According to DHSS, it involved an employee of a security firm contracted by DHSS to support the center.

“Threats were made to individuals of the security company,” said DHSS spokesperson Clinton Bennett in a statement. “No threats were made to patients, DHSS employees or the facility. The employees involved no longer have access to the premises.”

DHSS said that while no vaccine clinics have been canceled, it is increasing security inside and outside of the Alaska Airlines Center.

Currently, the center is being used for monoclonal antibody infusions and as a place where eligible people in Alaska can get their vaccine.

