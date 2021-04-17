Advertisement

Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy orders

By Dave Leval
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday revoked Trump administration orders that had promoted development of fossil fuels on federal land and water, including in Alaska.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity to make our communities more resilient to climate change,” Haaland said.

One of the orders Haaland revoked was designed to increase the potential of oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

“President Biden was clear that we must take a whole-of-government approach to tackle the climate crisis, strengthen the economy, and address environmental justice,” Haaland said, as she rolled back more than a dozen of her predecessor’s orders that promoted fossil fuel projects, including increased oil drilling in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

The announcement brought mixed reactions from around Alaska.

“It shows the Biden Administration is shifting back to focusing on climate, protecting Alaska’s wildlife and fish, and listening to Alaskans more,” said Andy Moderow, state director for the Alaska Wilderness League. “Those are things the Trump Administration sidelined during his four years.”

Others are disappointed by the decision.

“Where it misses the mark is that we have some of the most socially responsible projects and opportunities in Alaska that can provide the means for energy security while employing Alaskans with family wage jobs,” said Marleanna Hall, executive director of the Alaska Resource Development Council. “People will continue to need these important energy resources, why not develop them responsibly right here in our state?”

The new directives impact future leases and fossil fuels. They do not affect current proposals that are under review.

The secretary also announced the creation of a new climate task force. It’s job will be to find faster ways to create renewable energy.

Friday’s announcements come ahead of a global summit on climate change President Biden will host next week.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Anchorage man convicted on charges of sex trafficking minors, child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
War of words erupts during Wednesday Anchorage Assembly meeting
The injured eagle was taken to Alaska WildBird Rehabilitation Center in Houston
Tow truck driver rescues injured eagle near mile 80 of the Parks Highway
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
The Alaska Volcano Observatory upgraded the alert level for Semisopochnoi volcano to a warning...
Alaska Volcano Observatory raises alert level for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash

Latest News

Coronavirus
189 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
Clear skies and warmer temperatures through the weekend
Friday evening weather
An eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver is improving at the Bird Treatment and Learning...
An Eagle rescued earlier this week by a tow truck driver on the Parks Highway continues to improve
An eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver continues to improve at the Bird Treatment and...
An injured eagle that was rescued by a tow truck driver continues to improve