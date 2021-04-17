Sunshine ahead this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and warm temperatures are set to continue around Anchorage, Southeast Alaska and the Interior through the weekend.

Anchorage is expected to see highs in the mid-to low-50s. Fairbanks and McGrath are also expecting temperatures in the mid-50s for Saturday. Ketchikan will be warm with highs in the mid-to low-60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Utqiagvik is expected to warm up to the mid-30s on Saturday. That will be the first time Utqiagvik gets above the freezing mark since Nov. 16, 2020.

Clear skies at night allow for a chance of some aurora viewing, but all the extra daylight most of Alaska is seeing means that it is increasingly difficult to find dark enough skies. The forecast for the aurora Friday night ranges from 3 to 5, but most of the activity will occur while it’s still daylight.

The challenge with these quickly warming temperatures is that they mean increased avalanche danger in the western Chugach and Kenai Mountains.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.