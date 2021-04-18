Bringing the outdoors, indoors: House plant sales increase during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While it’s not quite time to get out and start our outdoor gardens just yet, it turns out more folks are looking to indoor plants during the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing some drastic changes that have been unexpected as far as house plants,” said Sarah Lanners with Green Connection. “People aren’t working in offices anymore, so we’ve seen a decline in that department.”

The Green Connection is a local garden center that primarily deals with commercial services, but business started to decline once the pandemic started and more people started working from home.

“As far as exterior goes, we’ve also seen a decline in the flower department because hotels aren’t signing for flowers,” said Lanners. “That happened last year, and we’re seeing that happen again this year.”

Green Connection has since shifted to selling more house plants, which Lanners said has been in high demand lately. It’s part of the way the business is adapting to the changes of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to increase that foot traffic throughout the summer. We’re actually going to start selling exterior plants and shrubs, trees, and flowers. We’re expanding our greenhouse hours. We’re going to be open on the weekends. That will come here shortly,” said Lanners. “We’ve also been starting to do events. We’ve got a huge area. We want to use it. We did our first-ever yoga class [Wednesday] night. That went well.”

Lanners says another challenge of the pandemic is supply, so while they may not have as many plants in stock, they’ve shored up inventory with artwork and jewelry from local artists as another way for the community to support local.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.