More sunshine across the state and record temperatures in Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau hit 70 degrees Saturday afternoon which is a new record for April 17. The previous record was 60 degrees set in 1953. This is also the earliest in the year that Juneau has recorded a 70 degree temperature. The previous earliest date was April 24 set in 2003.

Southeast has more chances on Sunday to break temperature records. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s for much of the Panhandle along with clear skies.

Clear skies continue for the Interior and Northern Alaska. Fairbanks is expected to hit 60 degrees on Sunday and Utqiagvik will likely reach 30 degrees. Utqiagvik’s high reached 33 degrees as of 5:10 p.m. Saturday which makes this the first time the city has warmed above freezing since Nov. 7, 2020.

Southcentral will see a mix of sun and clouds with parts of the Kenai seeing partly cloudy skies. Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys should expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Still dropping just below freezing in most Southcentral locations overnight.

