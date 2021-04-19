Alaskan figure skater Keegan Messing looks forward to fatherhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan figure skater Keegan Messing made his Olympic debut in 2018 and hopes to return in 2022 for Team Canada in Beijing.

“A lot of guys burn out by the time they are my age,” Messing said. “I must be a late bloomer or something.”

In March, the 29-year-old took sixth overall at the World Figure Skating Championships, a career-best. The Canadian dual citizen competes for Team Canada and hopes to perform well enough at the Canadian Nationals to earn a spot on the Olympic team.

With competitions wrapped up for the summer, Messing returned to Anchorage for the offseason and is skating twice a day until he returns to competition in the fall. It won’t be a quiet offseason as Messing expects a child in July with his wife Lane.

“It keeps me more focused on the ice,” Messing said. “When I come to the ice I’m in a good mood, I want to do better.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.