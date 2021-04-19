Advertisement

Anchorage police search for alleged sexual assaulter

Damonta R. Moore
Damonta R. Moore(Anchorage Police Department)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is searching for Damonta Moore, 34, who is wanted for various felony warrants, including a sexual assault charge.

Anchorage police issued a community alert Monday morning saying Moore has outstanding felony warrants for escape, contempt of court, theft and sexual assault.

Moore is described as a 5-foot-8-inch man who weighs 200 pounds. Authorities noted he has recently shaved off his hair.

Police advised anyone who sees Moore should contact the police and not approach him.

The best way to report Moore’s location is through an online report with Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
ALYESKA UPHILL FINISH LINE
Alyeska uphill race tough on competitors, easy on the eyes

Latest News

Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation v Alaska Native Corporations recap
Federal funding for Alaska Native Corporations under scrutiny at the Supreme Court
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (photo courtesy...
Dispose leftover prescriptions at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events across Anchorage, Mat-Su Valley
Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an ATV crash in Gustavus over the weekend. (File)
Juneau man dies in ATV crash over the weekend in Gustavus