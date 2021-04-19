Anchorage police search for alleged sexual assaulter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is searching for Damonta Moore, 34, who is wanted for various felony warrants, including a sexual assault charge.

Anchorage police issued a community alert Monday morning saying Moore has outstanding felony warrants for escape, contempt of court, theft and sexual assault.

Moore is described as a 5-foot-8-inch man who weighs 200 pounds. Authorities noted he has recently shaved off his hair.

Police advised anyone who sees Moore should contact the police and not approach him.

The best way to report Moore’s location is through an online report with Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

