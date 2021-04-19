Another round of record breaking and sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another day of record-breaking temperatures in Southeast. Klawock seems to be the warm spot (as of Sunday afternoon). They hit 75 degrees. Not only a record for Klawock but also the earliest a 75 degree temperature has been recorded in Alaska.

Juneau, Ketchikan, Yakutat, and Skagway also broke daily temperature records today.

Juneau: 68 degrees / prev. record 61 (2020)

Ketchikan: 72 degrees / prev. record 64 (1934)

Yakutat: 64 degrees / prev. record 58 (1993)

Skagway: 69 degrees / prev. record 56 (2020)

Southcentral isn’t on the record breaking track but mild temperatures continue. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s across most of the region with a day of sunshine. A few clouds move in to Anchorage Monday evening and stick around for Tuesday but clear skies return by Wednesday.

