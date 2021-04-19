Advertisement

Another week of sunshine and warmth

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:26 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The nicest stretch of weather in more than 6 months greeted much of Alaska this past weekend. If you weren’t able to get outside and soak it up, more warmth sticks around this week.

We’re starting off the work week with temperatures on the mild side this morning. Many locations across Southcentral only managed to fall into the 30s and 40s through the night. Because of this and the ample April sunshine, temperatures will rebound quite nicely through the afternoon hours. Many areas should climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the day, which for most areas would be near record highs.

Thanks to the ridge of high pressure that has been settling in across the state, the record breaking highs looks to be a possibility for parts of the Panhandle. While it will be slightly cooler today, due to high clouds streaming in and calmer winds, there is still the potential that Juneau could set a new record high.

For both Southcentral and Southeast, clouds will slowly stream into the region tonight. This comes ahead of a low that is slowly moving towards the Aleutians. As it does it will sweep some clouds through the region and a small chance for coastal showers overnight into Tuesday. It’ll be short-lived, as sunshine and warmth follow through the rest of the weekend. It’s likely that April will close out with little in the way of rain chances, as the pattern shows no signs of breaking down.

Have a safe week!

