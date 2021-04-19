Dispose leftover prescriptions at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events across Anchorage, Mat-Su Valley

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those with unwanted, leftover or unused medication, including pain pills, can get rid of them at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events happening Saturday.

On April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., those wanting to dispose of their medication can visit several drop-off locations across Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

According to a community alert sent out by the Anchorage Fire Department Monday, “last October’s drug take back event saw 4,598 pounds of prescription medications disposed of at 16 sites across the state.”

The department said during next weekend’s events, law enforcement will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. The community alert also said liquids, syringes and other sharp and illegal drugs will not be accepted. It added that vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as the lithium batteries are removed.

For more information and the drop-off locations, visit the community alert that was sent by the Anchorage Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.